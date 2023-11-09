Reigning champions Manchester City cruise into knockout phase

Manchester City and RB Leipzig have become the first teams to advance to the last 16 of this year’s Champions League. Manchester City, the reigning champions, breezed through the group stage with a perfect record, securing their spot with a convincing 3-0 victory over Young Boys.

Erling Haaland continued his impressive form by scoring twice, including one from the penalty spot, while Phil Foden added another before Haaland netted his 15th goal of the campaign.

With Young Boys reduced to 10 men, City secured their 10th consecutive home victory in the competition.

Pep Guardiola emphasised the significance of performing when expectations are high, stating, “People say, ‘Yeah, the group stage is easy,’ but you have to do it. In life, you have to do it when people expect you to do it.”

Leipzig joined Manchester City in the knockout phase of Group G after defeating Red Star Belgrade 2-1. Xavi Simons and Lois Openda were the goal scorers for Leipzig, while Red Star managed to pull one back with Benjamin Henrich’s own goal. Now, Red Star and Young Boys will compete for a place in the Europa League knockout phase.