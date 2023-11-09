Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi lose top spots in latest ICC ranking

Indian cricket sensation Shubman Gill has dethroned Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, from the top position in the new One Day International (ODI) player rankings, according to latest rankings released by ICC.

Babar Azam had maintained his status as the world’s number one ODI batsman for an impressive three-year stint.

Shubman Gill has amassed an impressive 830 rating points, giving him a slight edge over Babar Azam, who currently holds 824 rating points.

Babar Azam’s extraordinary performance allowed him to maintain his top spot for an extended period of about 3 years.

During this time, he achieved several remarkable milestones, including becoming the record holder for the most centuries scored for Pakistan and boasting the best batting average in the country’s history.

Looking ahead, Babar Azam still has a chance to reclaim the number one spot, particularly with the upcoming 2023 World Cup.

Pakistan is set to compete against England, and Babar Azam has the potential to make a significant impact with his batting prowess.

If Pakistan manages to qualify for the semi-finals, Babar Azam could deliver an exceptional innings for his team, which might help him regain the top spot in the rankings.

On the other hand, in the bowlers’ rankings, Shaheen Afridi also losses top spot.

This new ranking sees Mohammad Siraj of India taking the top spot, followed by Keshav Maharaj at the second position, Adam Zampa at third, and Kuldeep Yadav at fourth.

Meanwhile, in the all-rounders’ rankings, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has climbed four spots to secure the sixth position, while Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan remains at the pinnacle of the rankings.