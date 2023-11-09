Time for dad duties,’ says Maxwell after Australia’s win defies odds

In a historic World Cup performance, Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell displayed extraordinary skill and determination as he played an outstanding innings of 201* runs off just 128 balls against Afghanistan.

His stellar performance not only contributed to Australia’s victory but also left cricket legends across the globe in admiration. Maxwell’s incredible batting prowess not only made headlines on the cricket field, but also on social media, as the all-rounder took to X (Formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude for the overwhelming support and appreciation he received. His ability to find gaps and execute breathtaking shots left the Afghan bowlers helpless. This extraordinary performance helped Australia win the match by 3 wickets.

Maxwell’s unbeaten double century also a record-breaking achievement in this World Cup. His performance now ranks among the highest individual scores in the tournament.

X was abuzz with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow cricketers, all celebrating Maxwell’s incredible achievement.