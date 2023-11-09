Mahira launches her fragrance line

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has launched her own fragrance line named ‘M by Mahira’ with an exquisite photoshoot.

Several Pakistani celebrities have launched their fragrance line in the recent past and Mahira Khan has got herself inducted in that list too.

She made the announcement with a post on her Instagram.

According to the actress, the fragrance line is an outcome of two long years involving testing to make the perfect products.

“It’s been almost two years in the making and I can proudly say that the hours of testing, deciding the notes, re-testing .. has been all been worth it M by Mahira fragrances available now,” the Instagram post read.