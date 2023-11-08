Shubman Gill dethrones Babar Azam as number one ODI batter

Shubman Gill of India has ascended to the pinnacle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Batting Rankings, ending Babar Azam’s more than two-year reign as the number one One Day International (ODI) batsman. Gill’s meteoric rise was fueled by his solid performances at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, making him the fourth Indian to hold this prestigious position, following in the footsteps of cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

The ICC rankings, updated weekly on Wednesdays, now see Shubman Gill perched at the top with a total of 830 points, while the Pakistani skipper, Babar Azam, finds himself in the second position with 824 points. This transition at the summit of the rankings is a testament to the highly competitive nature of international cricket and the ever-evolving landscape of the sport.

Notably, Virat Kohli, another stalwart of Indian cricket, has also made a significant move in the rankings, securing the fourth spot. This reaffirms India’s prominence in the world of ODI cricket and the remarkable depth in their batting lineup.

Meanwhile, the bowling rankings have also witnessed a major reshuffling. Last week’s top-ranked bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan, has been displaced by India’s Mohammed Siraj. Currently, the Pakistani southpaw shares the fifth position with Australia’s Josh Hazlewood, trailing behind India’s Kuldeep Yadav, Australia’s Adam Zampa, and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj. This upheaval underscores the intense competition among bowlers for the top spot.

In the all-rounder rankings, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan continues to maintain his stronghold as the number one all-rounder, despite being sidelined from the World Cup due to an injury. His consistent performance over the years has solidified his position. On the other hand, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell has made significant strides, moving up two spots to secure the sixth position in the all-rounder rankings. This surge in rankings comes on the back of Maxwell’s match-winning heroics against Afghanistan in Mumbai.