In a candid conversation with former rugby league star and motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner Rob Burrow on a new podcast, Wayne Rooney opened up about the challenges he faced in handling the pressures of fame during the early stages of his football career.

The Birmingham manager, who made his senior debut for Everton at just 16, became an England international at 17, and joined Manchester United at 18, revealed that his high-profile status came at a personal cost. Describing his response to the mounting pressure, the 38-year-old Rooney admitted, “My release was alcohol when I was in my early 20s. I’d go home, spend a couple of days at home, and not leave the house. I’d drink almost until I passed out. I didn’t want to be around people because sometimes you feel embarrassed. Sometimes you feel like you’ve let people down, and ultimately, I didn’t know how else to deal with it.”

He further added, “When you don’t take the help and guidance of others, you can be really in a low place, and I was for a few years with that. Thankfully, now I’m not afraid to go and speak to people about issues.” Rooney, who recently returned to England after managing in the United States, is the inaugural guest on the new series of the BBC’s Total Sport podcast. The podcast, titled “Seven: Rob Burrow,” features interviews conducted by former Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow and his wife, Lindsey, with seven sporting legends, each answering seven questions.

Rob Burrow, who employs AI technology and a computerised voice to communicate due to his battle with MND, has become an inspiration for many in his approach to the disease. Rooney commended Burrow, saying, “I know first-hand the impact this illness can have on yourself and people around you. Everyone must change the way of living, and I had that with my sister-in-law, who suffered not the same illness but something as severe. But your energy and positivity help everyone else around you. I can see the money you have raised for charity and to help others; it’s really inspiring.”