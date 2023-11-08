PRCS chairman calls on corps commander Quetta

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, held a significant meeting with Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor. The discussions centered around acknowledging the commendable services of the Red Crescent during the recent floods in Balochistan.

Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor lauded the Red Crescent’s unwavering dedication and support in the affected regions.

Pakistan Red Crescent Society, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, has provided significant services in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan. Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, expressed these sentiments during a meeting with Quetta Commander Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.

Highlighting the ongoing initiatives of the PRCS Chairman underscored the efficient execution of relief efforts for flood-affected households. With a notable track record, the PRCS has already extended humanitarian assistance to over 2.8 million families affected by the 2022 Monsoon floods, with continuous efforts to reach more. He said Balochistan has always been a priority, and PRCS alongside the Pakistan Army, has provided significant services in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

PRCS has provided essential non-food items, food supplies, medical facilities, and financial aid to the affected households. Chairman Laghari emphasized the crucial role of the National Society in times of natural disasters, reaffirming its commitment to serving the affected regions in the coming days.

Sardar Shahid Ahmed detailed the initiatives undertaken by the PRCS, stating that 9,798 households have received domestic necessities, and ration distribution is ongoing for 3,400 households. Cash assistance has been provided to over 6,000 Afghan migrant households through partners, and an additional 1,400 households have received Rs. 26,000 each. To address water scarcity, eight new filtration plants have been installed in affected districts, with three more recently added in different districts of the province.

In the health sector, more than 40,000 households have benefited from 10 mobile health units deployed in the flood-affected areas. Laghari also addressed the return of Afghan families, mentioning the establishment of regular posts on the Chaman border to provide initial medical aid and facilitate their return.

Corps Commander Quetta, Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, praised the services of the PRCS, emphasizing its significant role in natural disasters. He commended the National Society’s relentless commitment under the leadership of Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed, contributing to humanitarian services irrespective of ethnicity or background.

PRCS Chairman reiterated the organization’s dedication to continued service in Balochistan, aiming to mitigate risks during natural disasters and improve public health facilities. In a gesture of appreciation, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari presented a memorial shield to Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.