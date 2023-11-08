Hania urges men to make mental health priority

Popular showbiz personality Hania Aamir has recently made an insightful remark in favour of men’s mental health. The actor started a conversation about men’s mental health, a vital but frequently ignored topic, by posting a moving statement and a photo of herself with actors Ali Rehman Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed on Instagram. In her poignant message, Aamir tackled the pervasive social stigma that surrounds men and mental health, stressing that although conversations about mental health have grown more socially acceptable, men still have special difficulties. She emphasised how males are expected by society to project a stoic image of strength, which causes them to repress their inner difficulties in the name of “manning up”.

“It’s not nearly a taboo anymore when it comes to talking about mental health,” the actor remarked. But sadly, men are brought up “to man up.”

She said she has had the honour of spending time with some amazing people, and it would shatter her heart to learn that they are hesitant to talk about their mental health problems because they are supposed not to. “Men’s Health Month is underway,” Aamir said. “And to the males who are in therapy, struggling with bad thoughts, finding it difficult to seek for help, or experiencing mental health concerns, I would like to send them love and strength,” she added.

She offered her love, support, and courage to men who are dealing with mental health concerns, finding it difficult to express their concerns or face troubling thoughts. She also commended those who are receiving therapy adding her message was one of compassion and understanding, acknowledging the structural problems that prevent men from candidly talking about their mental health and the social pressures that force them to keep their emotions within.