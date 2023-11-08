Nia DaCosta shows interest in collaborating with SRK

In a recent interview, Nia DaCosta, the director of the upcoming film “The Marvels,” openly expressed her admiration for the legendary Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s immense global fanbase is well-known, and he’s celebrated worldwide, not only by his dedicated fans but also by his peers in the film industry, whether it be in Bollywood, Hollywood, or South Indian cinema. “The Marvels,” featuring stars like Brie Larson, Park Seo-joon, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris, and Zawe Ashton, is set to hit theaters on November 10, 2023. Nia DaCosta, in anticipation of the film’s release, has been actively promoting it. During an interview, Nia DaCosta was asked about collaborating with a Bollywood star, and she promptly mentioned Shah Rukh Khan, referring to him as a ‘legend.’ She stated, “Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a legend, isn’t he? It’s kind of a no-brainer in that sense.” When questioned about casting other Bollywood actors in her films, particularly mentioning Farhan Akhtar for “Ms. Marvel,” Nia mentioned that they preferred organic casting and hadn’t explored stunt casting. However, she left the door open for potential collaborations in the future.