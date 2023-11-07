Sindh govt announces two holidays

In a recent notification issued by the Government of Sindh, the southeastern province of the country has officially declared two upcoming holidays. These holidays have been designated to honor and respect the diverse cultural and religious traditions observed within the region.

Iqbal Day, November 9: The first holiday, falling on November 9, is dedicated to commemorating Iqbal Day. This day is set aside to pay homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a prominent philosopher, poet, and politician. Notably, this public holiday had been suspended in previous years but was reinstated by the former Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, last year. On this occasion, all government offices and institutions under the administrative control of the Sindh government will be closed.

Diwali, November 13: The second holiday, announced as part of the caretaker setup’s initiatives, is scheduled for November 13 and is intended to celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali. This holiday is an important cultural and religious observance for the Hindu community. As per the notification, November 13, a Monday, will be a day off for the Hindu community in the province. This holiday will be observed in all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the jurisdiction of the Sindh government.

The declaration of these holidays underscores the government’s commitment to acknowledging and respecting the cultural and religious diversity of the region. It reflects an inclusive approach that recognizes the importance of these special days for various communities within the province.

These announcements are in line with efforts to promote harmony and inclusivity, fostering an environment where all citizens can observe and celebrate their cultural and religious traditions with due reverence. As such, both Iqbal Day and Diwali represent moments of significance and celebration for the respective communities and the wider population of Sindh.