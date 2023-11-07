Sara Ali Khan breaks silence on dating Shubman Gill

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan finally addressed the elephant in the room, confirming her current dating status with cricketer Shubman Gill.

In the recently-dropped new teaser of the upcoming episode of filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8, Sara Ali Khan spilt her current relationship status with rumoured beau, Shubman Gill.

When asked by the host regarding the ‘alleged rumours’ of her dating Gill, the ‘Simmba’ actor not only quashed the speculations but also hinted at the other ‘Sara’ that the Indian squad’s opening batter is probably dating.

“You have got the wrong Sara guys,” Khan said. She went on to add, “Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke piche pada hai (The whole world is after the wrong Sara),” probably hinting at Sara Tendulkar, daughter of former skipper Sachin Tendulkar.

Moreover, Khan almost confirmed the romantic relationship of her close friend and co-guest Ananya Panday with Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur as well, when she said that one thing that the latter has and she does not is a ‘night manager’. For the unversed, ‘The Night Manager’ is an Indian remake of the same-titled British TV series, starring Kapur – the rumoured beau of Panday.

The much-anticipated episode 3 of the latest season of ‘Koffee With Karan’, featuring Khan and Panday, will stream on November 9, on Disney + Hotstar.