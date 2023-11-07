Officer among four soldiers martyred in Khyber IBO

Four brave sons of soil, including an officer and three soldiers of the Pakistan Army, made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in the general area of Tirah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, following reports of terrorist presence on Monday, according to the military.

“During the course of the operation, our troops, led by Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists, while three others were injured,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a statement.

Tragically, in the midst of the intense firefight, four valiant soldiers gave their lives in service to the nation. These brave heroes were identified as Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider (43 years old, hailing from Islamabad), Naik Khushdil Khan (31 years old, from District Lakki Marwat), Naik Rafique Khan (27 years old, from District Charsadda), and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir (33 years old, from District Murree).

The military’s communication unit further noted that a sanitisation operation is currently underway to eradicate any remaining terrorists in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan remain unwavering in their commitment to eliminate the scourge of terrorism, and the sacrifices of our courageous soldiers only serve to fortify our determination, the ISPR affirmed. Funeral prayers of the martyrs were offered in Peshawar Garrison later in the evening, according to the military’s media wing.

“Shuhada (martyrs) will be laid to rest with full military honours in their respective hometowns,” it added.

Corps Commander Peshawar and a large number of serving officers and soldiers, civil officials and general public attended the funeral.

“Armed forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all cost,” the ISPR maintained. Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar reiterated the resolve to continue the war against terrorism till complete elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.

In his condolence message, Kakar expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, Naik Khushdil Khan, Naik Rafiq Khan and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer in Tirah area.

The PM expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family members of the martyrs and prayed for grant of courage to bear this loss with courage. He said the entire nation was proud of its martyrs, and added that the evil designs of the foes of peace in Pakistan would never be allowed to succeed.