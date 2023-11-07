Court issues show cause notice to IO in Elahi’s case

The anti-corruption court judge while taking exceptions against the continuous absence of Investigation Officer (IO) on Monday issued a show cause notice to the latter responsible for failing to submit the case record regarding the post-arrest bail plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Pervaiz Elahi.

The case revolves around allegations of appointing a lower-grade officer as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Punjab.

In Monday’s proceedings, the court granted the IO a final opportunity and ordered the retrieval of the complete case record from the relevant police department, setting a deadline for the next hearing on November 11.

It’s important to note that in previous proceedings, the judge had already instructed the IO to obtain the case record, which had gone unfulfilled. During the recent court session, it was revealed that the IO was supposedly in the Arifwala area, with the same explanation given Monday, stating that the IO was in South Punjab for the same purpose.

The judge was visibly angered by this response and declared that he would make a decision on the bail matter if the case record was not produced by the upcoming hearing.

In the course of the proceedings, Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn, representing the accused, argued that the prosecution’s behavior suggested a lack of interest in resolving the case. He alleged that the prosecution was intentionally using delaying tactics to prolong the legal proceedings against the former Chief Minister of Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi.

Rawn urged the court to consider the possibility that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was unfairly implicated in what he referred to as “fabricated cases.”

Rawn also expressed disappointment over the IO’s consistent absence in prior hearings, especially given the court’s previous order to produce the police record. Despite the court’s directive, the IO remained absent, which Rawn strongly criticised.

The counsel further emphasised that the anti-corruption authorities had not been able to establish a clear connection between Pervaiz Elahi and the mentioned case. He argued that this lack of evidence was the main reason for the protracted legal proceedings.

Nevertheless, the anti-corruption judge firmly instructed the IO to present the necessary records and made it clear that if the records were not provided as ordered, he would render a decision on the bail matter.