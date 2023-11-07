More than 20 killed in Sudan after shell hits market: NGO

Wad Madani, Sudan, Nov 6 (AFP/APP):More than 20 people were killed Sunday after shells hit a market in a suburb of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, a committee of pro-democracy lawyers said in a statement. It was the latest bloodshed in the fighting since April between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). A statement from the committee for pro-democracy lawyers said the shells hit the market in Omdurman during an intense exchange of fire between the two sides. “More than 20 civilians have been killed and others have been wounded,” said the statement, which was sent to AFP. The committee keeps track of rights violations during the conflict and its civilian victims. On Saturday, a medical source said shells that hit houses in Khartoum had killed 15 civilians. Omdurman has repeatedly been the site of fierce battles between the two sides.