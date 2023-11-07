Violence Continuum

As a nation, we seem to become immune to the general disgust at our repeated scores among the worst societies for women. The abhorrent statistics of domestic violence are worn as a sign of pride as men are routinely told to hold the rod firm or else be prepared to see a spoiled rotten daughter/sister/wife/ (sometimes, even mother.

With notions of honour predicated on a woman’s behaviour and her perception in the eyes of other “honourable” men, the increasing wretchedness of gender-based violence does not come as a surprise. On Saturday, a man in Rahimyar Khan, likely swayed by his demigod aura, shaved his wife’s head and made her drink pesticides all the while recording videos of his assault. As the poor victim lies in the hospital, fighting for her life, the local law enforcement is yet to ascertain the extent of her unforgivable crimes. Although a string of charges has been applied, his vacation behind bars might be very brief considering the widespread sense of impunity enjoyed by the male privilege. Despite reports after reports screaming for help for an overwhelming 34 per cent of married women having experienced physical, sexual or emotional violence in Pakistan, these episodes are still treated as a very private affair. So well-entrenched are its roots that battered and abused women prefer languishing in their continuum than finding the courage to reach out for help or call out their perpetrators. Our records are replete with examples of more miseries making merry on their way to these exasperated women where they are scorned, ridiculed, maliciously attacked and then asked to mend the domestic affairs within the domestic settings. Not much gains have yet been seen even after awareness about women’s rights and tireless efforts of NGOs urging more and more women to step to the front.

The cycle would only be broken if they enjoyed the confidence of the state and police authorities. Instead of looking down upon them or asking what “they” did to cause this “reaction, the reporting systems at the ground level must be sensitised to cater to these vulnerable women. *