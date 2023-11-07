Cries from Palestine

If only hollow lipservice held the power to paper over the cracks, Tel Aviv’s much-touted suspension of an ultranationalist minister in the wake of a “foot-in-the-mouth” moment could help divert the alarm bells. The now-removed minister had earlier caused great concern when he implied that he was not entirely satisfied with the scale of Israel’s retaliation while some kind of atomic bomb” was a better option.

The inflammatory comments and the ease with which he suggested the path to go nuclear did not sit well with the international community. Amid social media backlash against the intent to orchestrate “ethnic cleansing” and a stream of condemnations from various Muslim countries, the reality is gripped with a fierce realisation that something much, much worse lingers on the horizon. Although it may appear impossible given the dire straits those in the besieged strip are being forced to endure day upon day, there are fears of far greater violence.

Since October 7, Israel has relentlessly bombarded Gaza, resulting in over 9700 deaths, most of which have been children and women. The last month has seen blood-thirsty missiles and determined troops ferociously razing down a densely-populated region, paving the path for “a graveyard for thousands of children.” That the West is yet to realise the grave “collateral damage” as it keeps raising the self-defence placards defies both logic and dictums of humanity.

To date, the most effective reaction has come from the ordinary men and women whose boycott of brands associated with Israel has surprisingly resulted in clarification statements, relief pledges and even closures in some countries. By prioritising the heart-wrenching cries of help from Palestine over their own economy and local preferences, these people are forcing their states to take a more noticeable step.

Since the leading lights of human rights are in no mood to lend them a sympathetic ear, the ball perhaps lies in the not-so-civilised part of the world to become in charge and bring forth a new tide. *