TKS & ILM holds Education Franchise Expo 2023

The Knowledge School Network & ILM Group Colleges organized an Education Franchise Expo at the University of Management and Technology (UMT). Provincial Minister Livestock, Transport, Mines & Minerals Ibrahim Hasan Murad attended the Expo as a Chief Guest.

On this occasion, Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza, DG UMT Professor Abid Sherwani, Mariam Murad Director TKS\ILM Group of Colleges, Abdul Sattar Project Director TKS\ILM Group of Colleges and Educational Experts from across Pakistan also participated.

Provincial Minister Punjab Ibrahim Murad congratulated Miss Mariam Murad and her team for organizing the successful Franchise Expo 2023. Addressing the event, he said that the expo provides great opportunities to empower investors and academic experts. He said that the ILM Trust is preparing the architects of the nation by providing quality education who will play an important role in the development of Pakistan.

This event will be an important milestone for innovation, investment and partnership in the field of education; Ibrahim Murad. The Provincial Minister further expressed that this expo will promote cooperation for the improvement of education in Pakistan, so we should work with good intentions so that no power in the world can stop us from developing.

Ibrahim Murad, while condemning the atrocities in Palestine, said that nine thousand Muslims have been martyred in Palestine so far, and if they are buried, a cemetery will be built for many kilometers. We all should support them in every way and remember them in our prayers every moment; says Minister Punjab.

Director General UMT Professor Abid Sherwani welcomed the educational experts from across Pakistan. He emphasized that the word knowledge also comes from ILM and this institution is producing the future leaders and architects of the nation. Providing quality education has always been the top priority of ILM Trust since Dr. Hasan Murad (Shaheed) founded this institution on the word ILM.

The attendees explored the various stalls where they appreciated the educational efforts of TKS and ILM.