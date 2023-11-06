Thousands rally across US cities in pro-Gaza marches

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters – some of them chanting ‘Allah-o-Akbar’ – marched through Washington on Saturday in one of the biggest demonstrations in the US since Israel began its bombardment of Gaza, stepping up pressure on President Joe Biden to end support of the Jewish state. Similar protests were also held in other cities of the United States that denounced Israel and called on the Biden administration to pressure Israel to stop the genocide of Palestinian people, according to US media reports. Raising slogans such as ‘From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free,’ and donning black and white keffiyehs, while holding Palestinian flags, the protesters, predominantly young individuals, gathered on the street leading to the White House in Washington. The protesters also splashed red paint at the gates of the White House, symbolising the blood of Palestinians being ruthlessly spilt in the besieged Gaza. They attempted to scale the fence around the president’s residence early on Sunday morning, according to footage shared from the scene.

They also raised Palestinian flags on monuments around the city. Organisers representing or endorsed by dozens of pro-Palestinian groups directed marchers to Freedom Plaza in the nation’s capital before looping past the White House.

“Now is the time to stand with the besieged people of Palestine! Gaza is being bombed by the hour. Its people are denied food, water and electricity by Israel. Tens of thousands more people are likely to die. We must ACT!” the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) coalition said on its website.

Protests were also held in New York, Seattle and other US cities, as part of an intensified push to demand both a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict and an end to US and Western military aid to Israel. Demonstrations were also staged in London, Berlin, Paris, Ankara and Istanbul with a similar message.