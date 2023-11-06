Two brothers killed in Lakki Marwat IED blast

Two brothers lost their lives in a tragic explosion, believed to be caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The victims included a minor, a five-year-old child, and his elder brother, aged 17. Three other members of the same family sustained injuries and were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for necessary medical treatment. The deceased were identified as Saeed Zaman and Aman. Sources within the police department indicated that the explosion was likely triggered by an IED concealed within the farming fields. In June 2021, the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) expressed its concerns over the death of children in a landmine explosion in South Waziristan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

It said that “No child should fall victim to landmines or explosive remnants of war. UNICEF will continue to support the Government of Pakistan in mine risk education to raise awareness on the risks posed by landmines and explosives among children and families living in crisis-affected areas. It is equally important to continue clearing minefields and to rehabilitate and reintegrate those who have survived accidents.