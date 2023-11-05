New Politics

A politician never says never. In stark contrast to its much-touted mantra of letting bygones be bygones, the PML(N) once again appears willing to push for the accountability of those “who had ruined the country.”

There is swirling chatter against the former Inter-Services Intelligence Chief General Faiz Hamid as a few prominent leaders – known for their proximity with the Maryam camp – have begun shooting daggers. Considering how their headline-worthy “homecoming” rally had sent in an inspiring message, this about-turn to once again fixate on the yesteryears has come as a disappointment.

Are the naming-and-shaming mantras yet another sign of what can be expected from the upcoming election campaign? Would the PML(N), for the umpteenth time, make light of its responsibilities towards its vote bank and only add to the chaos with its usual chest-thumping? Apart from party president Shahbaz Sharif, not many appear energetic in the wake of the poll date announcement.

There’s no crossing of the t’s or dotting of the i’s on manifestoes and the ordinary men and women are still clueless as to what reforms three-time premier Nawaz Sharif intends to spell an end to poor economic governance and bring forth sustainable growth and development. Elsewhere in Nawabshah, ex-president Asif Ali Zardari held out an assurance that the PPP would be in the field with its “best manifesto” and run the most effective election campaign.

With the likes of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf imploring the political elite to think beyond remaining stuck in the past, the Sharif family and their lieutenants have a far greater responsibility towards their vote bank. Last month, Mr Sharif’s return was celebrated as a testament to the resolute presence of political leaders in a democracy. Come hell or high water, they cannot be wiped off the canvas. It’s high time that his party revolutionises its politics to one that resonates with the daily struggles of millions of Pakistanis. *