Strong Military Forces

Throughout the annals of history, countries have often been embroiled in conflicts and power struggles as they endeavor to safeguard their sovereignty and security. Weaker states with limited military might were often subjugated by larger ones with strong armies. The contemporary Gaza conflict is an apt example of this harsh reality; it is a stark reminder that nations and states ought to fight their war on their own and success favors those who have wherewithal to formidably stand against aggressors, rather than relying solely on divine intervention.

Self-Defense is a fundamental aspect of Islamic doctrine. The valorization of armed forces serves the purpose of safeguarding national interests by ensuring peace and security. An exemplar in this regard is our Holy Prophet (SAWW), who despite being short in essential livelihoods, possessed no less than nine swords – an unequivocal testament to the significance accorded to peace and security within Islam by keeping oneself ever ready and well equipped against any potential aggression within and without.

This fact also warrants attention that true Muslims being the epitome of piety, righteousness and truthfulness are always despised by the evil. Even the prophets have been tested for their resolve and steadfastness while they endeavored continuously to eradicate roots of injustice and cruelty and faced numerous tribulations to eulogize God’s verdict. It is clearly stated in the Quran in Surah Baqarah verse 214: “Do you think that you will enter Paradise without such trials which has yet not come to you like those who passed away before you? They were afflicted by poverty, misery and suffered hardships. They were shaken so much that Messenger of ALLAH and Believers with him cried out: “When the Help of ALLAH will come? Yes indeed, Help of ALLAH is nearby”.

In Pakistan context, we are passing through unprecedented economic and security challenges, but with strong resolve and steadfastness, God willing we will overcome all these. The present state of affairs in Gaza serves as a relevant and thought-provoking case study for us. It is disconcerting that no nation has taken physical measures to prevent the war crimes and violence being perpetrated against the Palestinian people by Israeli military forces. As a nation, we must realize that in case of any conflict, no outsider force will come to fight for us. Our Armed Forces and intelligence agencies would be our sole salvation.

Our military, intelligence agencies and LEAs are continuously rendering sacrifices in war against terror. They are protecting us with their sweat and blood. We as a nation stand with them and support every measure deemed essential for peace and security of our people.

Linked to the war on terror is our government decision to repatriate illegal foreigners including Afghanis, for adversely affecting us both in economic and security domains. Since this decision has been taken, there is spike in terrorist attacks, clearly a reaction from terrorists’ outfits, operating from Afghanistan and having their facilitators in Pakistan, particularly the illegal Afghan refugees.

First November was the deadline for voluntary return of illegal refugees, after which the State has started repatriating the illegal Afghan refugees. To which they have resorted to resist by terror attacks on our military, LEAs and innocent civilians. Multiple terrorist’s attacks in Balochistan and KPK on 3 November martyring security personnel and civilians are testimony to this.

These heinous acts of terrorism corroborate the right decision taken by our political and military leadership to send off illegal Afghan refugees back to their home land. Afghan refugees have returned the favor of our 44 years of hospitality by providing safe havens and material support to terrorists to carry out operations in our beloved country.

Let us be very clear on one thing, proven time and again, unless and until Pakistan is cleared of these facilitators, peace in Pakistan would remain wanting. There is no doubt that roots of these terrorist are there in Afghan soil and terrorists have their facilitators present in Pakistan in the shape of Afghan refugees.

It is important to recognize that the fight against “faceless enemy” of terrorism is a prolong war and cannot be resolved overnight. Our military and intelligence agencies have both the resolve and wherewithal to counter all types of threats to our beloved country. They have defeated the terrorism before also through 20 years of war against terrorism, and they can do so for the next 50 years also, but would not let the terrorists and their accomplices succeed in their nefarious designs against the state and its people.

