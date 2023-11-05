The Dangers of Mission Creep

No matter where the battlefield is, and who the enemy is. The war remains the most serious activity in lives of the combatants, non-combatants, neighbouring nations, and the stakeholders at the regional and international levels.

In spite of Sun Tzu’s clear direction that prolonged wars will be counterproductive, the relatively stronger nations continue the wars and conflicts as a matter of routine, because it is the continuation of policy by other means (Clausewitz).

The question is why do nations have prolonged wars? Is it because their political objectives are not achieved or is the non-accomplishments of military objectives? Certainly, the subject needs a comprehensive deliberation, and cannot be possibly covered in an opinion article, however, this article is aimed at looking at prolonged wars through the lens of mission creep, on the part of the initiators.

In my opinion, the initiators of military operations often get initial successes due to their initiative, preparation, and surprise. However, they may and may not be able to achieve their politico-military objectives in the process, due to multiple factors: defender’s resistance, international players’ intervention, and poor attack plans. Hence, the initiator is compelled to pursue its plans, and get engaged in a relatively prolonged military operation. However, if the initiator is able to accomplish its objectives, it often falls prey to mission creep in an effort to exploit its strength against the weaknesses of the defender.

The mission creep, in fact, becomes counterproductive, because during this time, the international organizations and like-minded countries start to act, and provide support to the perceived victim. A cursory look at the contemporary wars and conflict reveals that the phenomenon of mission creep is becoming too common, particularly against the Unequal Military Powers (UMPs).

The US war in Afghanistan following the tragic events of 9/11 could have finished after Osama Bin Laden was killed on May 2, 2011, by “U.S. special operations forces during a raid at an Abbottabad, Pakistan compound.” However, it took another decade for the US to leave Afghanistan, and that too after handing over the reign to the same people who were once declared as the terrorists.

Likewise, in Iraq, the US invaded the country on March 19, 2003, on the basis of a fake folder prepared by intelligence agencies that, “Saddam Hussein possessed or were developing weapons of mass destruction.” On May 1, 2003, President Bush declared “Mission Accomplished,” however, the US remained on ground until President Obama announced the end of the mission in Iraq on August 30, 2010.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is another example of mission creep, that apparently is unnecessary. Russia has already sliced at least four bordering regions, and declared them as autonomous. Russia has also recognized their governments, primarily because the majority of the population is ethnic Russians, and people at large in these regions do no object to be the part of Russian Federation. However, Russia continues to extend its perimeters westwards to further create buffer with potential NATO presence in the future. Russia must be mindful of the mission creep, which may become counterproductive with the passage of time, because the entire US-led west is supporting, training, and encouraging Ukraine to stand firmly for its territorial defense.

Let’s now have look at the Hamas rocket attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. While I fully support that “All Lives Matter” but Israel response is out of proportion. Perhaps, it is more in line with the US response to 9/11. Israel actions in Gaza do not fall in the domain of self-defense, but it is revenge of Hamas actions with the lives and livings of non-combatant civilians, most of them are women and children.

Israel is committing genocide of the people of Palestine, and targeting schools, hospitals, and places of civilian’s economic interests. This falls under the purview of our subject: The Mission Creep. Israel is fortunate to have the total and unwavering support of the US-led west, and therefore, all the UNSC Resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire are being vetoed by the US. Unfortunately, Palestinians are not that fortunate and Ummah is totally behind them. However, there are voices being raised from all corners, and if Israel continues its blatant bombing on the civilian targets, there is high probability that Hezbollah will join the war on its own, thereby expanding the war zone horizontally.

The conspiracy theorists suggest that the US wants to get Iran involved in the conflict, so that it has a justification to bomb country’s critical infrastructure, at least. Should that happen, my assertions that we are already in a World War 2.5, will prove correct, unfortunately though. Therefore, it is incumbent upon all stakeholders to compel Israel to immediately cease fire, and Hamas releases all the Israeli hostages at once. Moreover, the US must not engage in any kind of mis-adventurism against Iran, so that the war zone is not expanded. China and Russia should not become an spectator and fulfill their responsibility through active diplomacy and support to international institutions.

The writer is the author of the book ‘Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan’.