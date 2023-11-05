RSS and Terrorism

The main reason for the ill-treatment of Muslims in India at present is the thought and ideology of the RSS, on the issue of persecution of Indian Muslims and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Indian politics. ) role cannot be neglected in any case.

The atrocities faced by Indian Muslims and the role of RSS in nationalist and sectarian politics cannot be overlooked. While the primary objective of RSS’s existence was to assist and guide marginalized individuals on a societal level, the group formed on September 27, 1925, has grown into a significant religious ideology, potentially becoming the largest group to incite Hindu extremism in India.

This is not merely a misconception. This organization has had a hand in many terrorist cases and communal riots and the Prime Minister of India Modi is also a supporter of this organization and his thinking about Muslims is in front of everyone that if a cow dies in India. So they express regret, but Muslims should be burnt and killed but they never show any mercy.

Pakistani authorities should take action and become proactive in imposing global sanctions on RSS.

This organization has played a role in several terrorist incidents and sectarian disruptions, including the Nagpur Incident of 1927. In 1948, a member of this organization, Nathuram Godse, assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. When RSS faced government restrictions after Gandhi’s assassination, its leader Golwalkar wrote to Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, demanding the removal of the ban. At that time, Prime Minister Nehru unequivocally declared RSS as anti-national and stated that there is an abundance of evidence to prove that RSS is an organization with a private army similar to the German Nazis.

In 1969, the Ahmedabad Incident, and 1979 the Jamshedpur Incident were all incidents involving sectarian disruptions, resulting in the mass killing of Muslims. On December 6, 1992, the members of this organization infiltrated the Babri Masjid and demolished it. Alongside Hindu-Muslim disturbances, if we examine the imports of terrorism of this organization, it has been involved in the Malegaon Bomb Blast, the Hyderabad Mecca Masjid Bombing, Ajmer Bomb Blast, and the Samjhauta Express Bombing. Using the pretext of the Samjhauta Express Bombing, a conspiracy to orchestrate Muslim disturbances in Gujarat in 2002 was hatched, resulting in the killing of thousands of Muslims.

To conceal its terrorist activities, RSS dons a political attire. It forms various organizations for different fields like the BJP for the political arena, Bajrang Dal for protection or security (in other words, for hooliganism and terrorism), Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh for labourers or workers, Vishwa Hindu Parishad for intellectuals, and there is some organization for the guidance of every class of society. RSS works to create leaders for all these organizations, and it indoctrinates through local branches of educational institutions from schools to colleges. According to a report from an Indian publishing agency, RSS presents itself as a cultural organization. However, recently, its leader Mohan Bhagwat revealed that in critical situations, their organization can gather 2 million Swayamsevaks (workers) within less than three days for field combat.

For military formation and training, numerous months are required. They were attempting to convey that RSS’s organizational capability and discipline exceeded the army. One distinctive feature of RSS is that after attaining a certain position, only unmarried workers are promoted to higher positions. Almost the complete leadership of RSS is composed of unmarried individuals. The purpose of introducing the identity and history of this organization is solely to highlight that there is currently a terrorist group in power in India.

Due to India’s present economic market status, even the Western world has laid down its opinions. Otherwise, if a Muslim organization had committed such actions in a Muslim country, a worldwide outcry would have ensued. Pakistani authorities should also take action and become proactive in imposing global sanctions on RSS in light of the recent terrorism in Canada so that the residing Muslims in India can breathe a sigh of relief.”

He writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.