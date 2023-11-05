Will Arrogance Interfere with the Law?

So far, arrogance has prevailed since April 2022 and continues unabated. Arrogance, combined with a lack of wisdom, at times bordering on stupidity, is a terrible combination. It has been the order of the day for the last 18 months. The latest re-enactment was during the Interim Prime Minister’s visit to LUMS University; his anger at the questions raised and his reaction. Pakistanis have been on a roller coaster ride or living through a soap opera filled with one disaster after the other.

Analyzing the LUMS episode puts a spotlight on how our nation is being governed. Interim PM is constantly attempting to hog the limelight and build his image. He focuses on everything except the purpose for which he was elevated to this position; to hold free and fair elections. Every time he is questioned about elections, he puts the monkey on ECP’s shoulder. Fraud is being perpetuated all around. After his lacklustre visits to the UN and his jaunts to the UK and France, he chose to tread into the boiling waters of anger felt by our educated youth.

LUMS is one of the top institutions in the country. Its training is wholesome and prepares its young graduates extremely well to transition into real-life opportunities and challenges. It grooms the students not just in their academic pursuits but also as well-rounded individuals who can conduct themselves gracefully, without being subservient. Thus, the interim PM waded into a can of worms by just reading the label without bothering about its content.

The Supreme Court, under the new leadership, has finally pulled its weight in favour of a firm and definite election date.

This interim government is just an extension of Shahbaz Sharif’s disastrous regime. PM Shahbaz was smart. He avoided going to events that could not be entirely choreographed. Maryam attempted to visit Government College University but chickened out at the eleventh hour. PM Kakar selected an institution that he thought had a soft touch as most of the students are cautious about having an unblemished career resume.

It did not turn out that way. A few students stepped out of their safety zone and politely articulated some very thorny questions. They make an interesting read. Why did the interim PM show up late? Why does this Junta dish out such harsh penalties totally disproportionate to the supposed illegal acts? What is PM doing in LUMS when he has economic life and death issues crying out for his government’s attention? The constitution requires elections within 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution; why were they not held in Punjab, KP and now nationally?

All these questions are extremely relevant for the whole nation for which PM Kakar had no coherent answers. Neither do his puppet masters who pull his strings.

What happened next? PM Kakar and his handlers’ egos were tampered with. They lashed out to overcome this embarrassment like they have been doing for the last 18 months. It is the only way they know.

Pakistan has become a tin pot dictatorship where the blind are leading the blind. Kakar’s efforts to build his image have been wiped out. He is damaged good that will lead to his political demise.

The recent attempts by PML(N) and Tareen’s IPP to put up a show of strength bombed at the box office. What they promoted as a ticket to heaven turned out to be the path to hell. Pakistanis have refused to accept these crooks being rammed down their throats. PTI’s supporters are omnipresent and unwilling to surrender.

In this darkness since the solar eclipse, there is an appearance of a silver lining. The Supreme Court, under the new leadership, has finally pulled its weight in favour of a firm and definite election date. It is a huge turn-around from previous failed attempts by Justice Bandial to enforce the Constitution. This assertive SC is a gust of fresh air in a suffocating environment.

It appears the previous SC groupings were more of a personality clash. It is too early to rejoice; we have to wait and see. We have to organize to prevent the potential of the most rigged election in our history on February 8. All the greedy and manipulative actors remain in control. Will PTI get an opportunity to contest in fair and free elections?

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada.The weiter can be followed

on twitter at following id: @HafeezKhanPU