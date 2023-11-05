Ishaq Dar to lead PML-N election cell

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has named Senator Ishaq Dar to head the election cell of the party for the upcoming polls, a private TV channel reported. A notification in this regard was issued on Saturday by PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal with the approval of Shehbaz Sharif. “With the approval of the President PML-N, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar is hereby appointed as Chairman, Election Cell PML-N, for General Elections 2024,” read the notification. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PML-N’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the party’s election related activities will further expedite after the latest appointment. “All the polls related activities including the process of applications to get the party ticket will be completed soon,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb. Dar has also headed the parliamentary committee which made the Election Act 2017 that was later passed by the parliament.