President WFME meets PM&DC President, Federal Minister of Health

President WFME Prof. Ricardo León-Bórquez on Friday met PM&DC President Prof.Dr. Rizwan Taj for detail discussion.

The President WFME met the Federal Minster for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan ,Secretary Iftikhar Shallwani,Director General health and the PM&DC Council Members.

a meeting cum reception in honour of the President WFME wherein they discussed several aspects of medical education including standards,availability of all required faculty,high quality sources of medical teaching facilities and equipments for undergraduate students.

The event was attended by the Federal Minister , Surgeon General Dr Muhsin Qureshi,Representative of HEC, Secretary Health, DG Health, Chairman of Academic Board PM&DC, Consultant of medical education.

Talking on the occasion Federal Minister Health Dr. Nadeem Jan said in light of the swift and prompt response from Pakistan regarding WFME recognition, PMDC has indeed timely fulfilled all the requirements and we are hopeful for further achievements ahead.

He added that PM&DC has gained a comprehensive overview of various colleges and institutions and is focusing on new trends in medical education and the importance of providing quality education to medical students.

He added that we are confident that, with the right strategies and guidance of WFME, we can achieve great things in the field of medical education in Pakistan.

Additionally, he apprised that keeping in mind the increasing number of our female staff it has been directed that daycare facilities should be available in every office to ensure a good work-life balance for female medical professionals. This will not only enhance their productivity but also improve their overall well-being. we are also dedicated to further improve the patient doctor relationship.

The president PM&DC Prof.Dr Rizwan Taj in the meeting said that the WFME recognition of the PM&DC and its Accreditation Programme will enable all graduates of colleges licensed by the PM&DC will have the ability to train and work in the USA and internationally without any restriction.

He added that the WFME is a well-recognized international organization that is dedicated to enhancing the quality of medical education across the world. Ultimately, our focus should remain on providing proper and good care for our patients. By ensuring that our medical professionals are well-trained and equipped with the necessary skills, so we can deliver high-quality healthcare services to our patients.

He added that in pursuit of goals, PM&DC requires some direction and long-term relationship with global organizations such as the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). Their guidance and support would immensely contribute to improving medical education standards in our country. The accreditation of WFME is considered important as it guarantees that the accredited medical institutes uphold the ‘highest standards of education and training’ in medicine.

He highlighted that Pakistan possesses a vast pool of human resources in the medical field. To fully harness and utilize this potential, we need to prioritize proper training and effective utilization of these resources.

President WFME appreciated PM&DC and its efforts to mark international standards. He was pleased to learn about the system in practice by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and the medical profession.

It is pertinent to mention here that to safeguard the future of doctors who want to pursue their career and training abroad PM&DC after completing the mandatory requirements will be eligible for WFME recognition of its Accreditation Programme.

After submitting a complete application to the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) to initiate the accreditation process, A WFME accreditation cell was also constituted consisting of experts from all over Pakistan and conducted several meetings for extensive deliberation to fulfill all the requirements of the WFME application.

In this regard PM&DC has successfully carried out various workshops nationwide for the said purpose and almost 124 colleges participated in the workshop. The panel of experts from all over the country has been taken on board for the WFME accreditation process.