Hassan Ali reaches 100 ODI wickets milestone

Sending the New Zealand’s opener Devon Conway back to pavilion, the Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali has achieved the milestone of 100 wickets in the One Day International.

The pacer was suffering from fever and missed the last match. After recovery, he was made part of the today’s crucial match against the Kiwis at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

A couple of days ago during a match against Bangladesh, Shaheen Afridi had become the fastest pacer who achieved a key milestone of 100 ODI wickets.

The pacer completed the 100 wickets in his 51st game, surpassing Australian quick Mitchell Starc who took 52 innings to achieve the landmark.

Conway knocked 35 off 39 balls with 6 fours when Hassan Ali trapped him with the help of Muhammad Rizwan.