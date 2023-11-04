Asad Qaisar arrested from his residence

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly speaker, Asad Qaiser, was arrested in Islamabad on Friday, reportedly in connection with alleged “corrupt practices” related to the procurement of medical equipment for a public medical institution located in his home constituency in Swabi. The arrest was confirmed by Qaiser’s brother, who revealed that the PTI leader was taken into custody from his residence in Banigala, Islamabad. According to Qaiser’s brother, the arrest of the PTI stalwart took place when a group of police officers and individuals in plainclothes raided his Banigala home and detained him. Meanwhile, the PTI, in a statement released by its Central Media Department, strongly denounced the arrest of Asad Qaisar, describing it as a “shameful” act that coincided with the announcement of the election date. The party argued that Qaisar’s arrest raised concerns about the transparency of the electoral process leading up to the elections. The PTI also raised questions about the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan in ensuring free and fair elections and alleged that these actions cast doubt on the electoral watchdog’s ability to conduct elections without interference. Furthermore, the PTI accused the ongoing series of what they consider “unjustified arrests” of their party leaders as part of a deliberate and sinister strategy aimed at marginalising the PTI in the electoral race. The PTI called on the Election Commission of Pakistan to cease alleged pre-election rigging efforts and ensure a level-playing field for all political parties. The party also announced its intention to challenge Asad Qaisar’s arrest in the judiciary.