BNP’s Mengal assails PDM govt

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Friday claimed the PML-N-led government exploited the coalition – of which his party was a member. “To streamline their own matters, they introduced the NAB amendment – they passed 56 bills in one day on the floor of the assembly – [but] they did not pass even one bill of ours,” he said in an interview with a private news channel. The BNP-M, which was previously allied with the then-ruling PTI in the Centre in 2018, joined hands with the PDM to eventually bring down Imran Khan’s government. Mengal’s party has since been vocal about its uneasiness with the PML-N-led coalition’s policies, hinting on several occasions at parting ways with it. In the interview, he said PML-N, PPP, and PTI had disappointed him and he “will now think not once, but 100 times” before entering a coalition with any of the three major parties.