Now, Election

It is a treat to watch the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa diligently pay the dues of his honourable robe and school everyone in the res publica about the constitution.

On Friday, he yet again reminded the limitations of the judiciary in a hearing pertaining to the official notification of the upcoming general elections in the country, expressing his surprise at the needless suggestion of the president to include the Supreme Court in a matter strictly restricted to the mandate of “constitutional offices like the ECP and President of Pakistan.”

Staying true to his well-earned reputation of calling a spade a spade, he asked media houses to refrain from peddling unnecessary controversies going on to nudge the PEMRA and very confidently tugging at the unprecedented constitutional crisis brewed in the wake of an impulsive vote of no-confidence. From the looks of it, he is toeing the same line as his remarks before a thumping parliament earlier in the year, where he had waved a copy of the constitution in the air and thundered, “This book is our identity, Pakistan’s identity.”

Now that the judiciary has reiterated where it stands on the spectrum, it is up to the political elite to help provide the democratic base to step out of the long-drawn-out walk into the abyss. Questions about whether polls would actually be held despite numerous clarifications from the Election Commission hung heavy in the air as the mainstream parties continued to enjoy their languor.

With the exception of PMLN’s homecoming rally and Istehkam Pakistan’s maiden interactions with the masses, the parties have yet to launch their manifestoes, kickstart their campaigning and show the thrill of the election season. There is little to report on because the worker huddles, late-night meetings, heated talk shows and powerful conventions have not begun. It can only be hoped that their lack of preparedness would not throw yet another spanner in the works or worse, reflect the looming shadows of something the rest of us are unaware of. *