The Palestine-Israel Conflict – II

Amidst the continued tragedy unfolding in the Gaza Strip, where the Palestinian population faces an ongoing genocide, imperialist nations remain resolute in their support for Israel, despite the allegations of war crimes.

Despite numerous appeals to uphold the rules of warfare, Israeli airstrikes ruthlessly struck the Jabaliya refugee camp, causing the tragic loss of many innocent lives and even targeting over a dozen hospitals. The continuous Israeli bombardment has led to the tragic deaths of over 8,000 Palestinians, with a significant majority of the victims being women and children. Surprisingly, the United States and certain Western allies have not yet called for a cessation of hostilities.

With the Israeli ground invasion of Gaza underway, the already dire situation in the occupied territory is deteriorating further. It has transformed into not only a deepening humanitarian crisis but also a menacing employment of overwhelming military force that poses a threat to the entire region.

Despite weeks of unceasing Israeli bombing, which has left a substantial portion of Gaza in ruins, the Palestinian resistance persists. The Israeli prime minister has cautioned that the war in Gaza will be an enduring one.

Arguably, this conflict could already be the longest war fought by Israel since its establishment. It has exposed the fragility of the Zionist state, despite its substantial military might. Even the destruction of the Gaza Strip would not ensure security for this colonial power.

A stark double standard in how the world responds to conflicts is evident. While the Ukraine-Russia conflict garners international support, the Palestinian struggle for their homeland faces opposition from imperialist powers.

Meanwhile, the United States has escalated its military presence in the region, heightening the risk of an American-supported Israeli invasion escalating into a broader conflagration. Such a scenario would not only affect the Middle East but also have global geopolitical implications.

The ongoing Israeli war in Gaza has compounded the predicament faced by Arab countries, some of which had previously normalized relations with Israel. Initially, most of these nations responded cautiously, refraining from direct condemnation of Israeli aggression. This stance is unsurprising, given their diminishing support for the Palestinian struggle against occupation and their efforts to normalize relations with the Zionist state, despite its expansionist and apartheid policies.

According to Noam Chomsky, the absence of peace between Israel and Palestine can be attributed to the United States, which acts as a barrier between the two parties. Chomsky argues that Israel’s military superiority is used to conduct disproportionate attacks on a population lacking an air force, air defence, navy, heavy weaponry, artillery units, mechanized armour, a central command structure, and a conventional army. He categorizes these actions as “Murder” rather than “War”.

Since 1972, there have been 53 UN resolutions against Israel, all vetoed by the US. There is a feasible solution to this conflict, but the US is impeding progress. Chomsky suggests that imperialist powers use organizations like the UN to preserve the status quo.

The call is not for an extreme position but for justice within the legal framework and jurisdiction established according to laws and principles. The reality is that one party isn’t abiding by the rules, and it can do so because of US support.

International law deems their settlements illegal, and even according to Israeli law, they remain illegal.

Gaza remains an open-air prison where electricity and essential resources are controlled by external powers. To this day, international efforts to provide aid to the people in Gaza are hindered deliberately, leaving millions of individuals without access to food and water.

A Palestinian, in a heartfelt tweet, warned that the last traces of electricity and connection were running out. If they were to perish, we must remember that they were individuals with names, dreams, and accomplishments, and their only crime was being classified as inferior.

Shocking statistics reveal that one in four children in Gaza does not make it to the age of five, indicating the dire living conditions they endure. The bombings in the region are indiscriminate, causing further suffering.

This power imbalance is stark, with one side possessing a billions-dollar economy while the other is confined to a virtual prison camp. Any confusion about who the oppressor and oppressed are should be dispelled as wishful thinking.

The total Palestinian death toll from 2008 to 2020 stands at 5,590, a harsh reality that the world continues to grapple with, as it supports Israel.

Media outlets, like the BBC, are often accused of propagating the Israeli agenda by framing events in a biased manner. Palestinians are depicted as “attacking” and “dying,” while Israelis are shown as “retaliating” and being “killed.”

The world’s response to the Holocaust-like situation in Palestine, especially before October 7, 2023, has been questioned. Those who claim to condemn violence on both sides have often remained silent when Palestinian lives were lost.

In 2014, when 2,100 people died in bombings, the world’s indifference was evident. The question arises: where were those who claim to condemn violence on both sides?

Despite five years of occupation and numerous failed UN resolutions and peaceful initiatives, the conflict remains unresolved. With diminishing hope and the perceived indifference of powerful nations, Hamas initiated an attack on October 7, 2023. This situation highlights that decolonization is often accompanied by violence, drawing parallels with India’s history.

To address this, an objective baseline is proposed: anyone who kills civilians, regardless of their background, beliefs, or lack thereof, should be labelled a terrorist. This viewpoint underscores that understanding today’s violence requires considering the ongoing operation and occupation of Palestine by Israel.

Concluded

The writer is President of Independent Policy and Research Centre (IPRC), an Islamabad-based think tank.