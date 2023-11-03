Naqvi urges public to wear masks against smog hazards

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep concern over up to 740 percent increase over burning of crops stubbles in the Indian Punjab. CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that according to an authentic report of American institution NASA, an alarming increase has occurred with regard to burning of crops stubbles in the Indian Punjab. According to the pictures released by NASA, 740 percent increase in the burning of crops stubbles incidents in only a single day is highly alarming. The reports of NASA and pictures give an ample proof of Indian apathy. CM stated that smog has risen to an alarming level owing to burning of crops stubbles on such a mega scale in the Indian Punjab. The prime reason for the rise of smog in Lahore is due to burning of crops stubbles at a mega scale in the Indian Punjab. The continuous increase in the pollution rate in Lahore owing to Indian environmental aggression is highly worrisome and alarming. CM apprised that the Punjab government is adopting every step which is humanly possible to combat the hazards of smog. Eyes, breathing and E&T aliments are on the rise due to smog. The people especially children and elders should use mask so as to protect themselves from the detrimental effects of smog.

Meanwhile, The Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road underpass project is on the verge of completion, with 99% of the work finished within a remarkable two-month timeframe, even amid challenging weather conditions. The underpass is set to open to traffic in the coming days.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by Provincial Minister Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, visited the project site in the morning to inspect the progress. They conducted a detailed inspection of the project, focusing on finishing details and the installation of tiles on the inner walls.

Expressing satisfaction with both the speed and quality of the work, the CM disclosed that the underpass would be operational in a few days, addressing a long-standing traffic issue in the area. This facility would accommodate over 120,000 vehicles daily, he added.

DG LDA / commissioner and contractor briefed about the project’s progress.

Deputy Commissioner, DIG (Ops), CTO, chief engineer LDA and others were also present.

Also,US Consul General Ms Kirstin K Hawkins called on Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, including collaboration across various sectors, with a particular focus on addressing the smog issue.

Both explored opportunities to boost investment, enhance cooperation in agriculture and tourism and collaborate on restoring historical landmarks. CM Naqvi welcomed American support for the restoration of historical buildings in the province.

The CM expressed his commitment to strengthening the excellent relations between Pakistan and the US. He articulated the desire to foster bilateral ties under an agreement declaring Punjab and California as sister states.

He highlighted that the increase in smog levels in Lahore and other cities was attributed to the extensive burning of crop residues in the neighboring country. As a response, he announced the imposition of a smog emergency and the mandatory requirement of masks for students in schools as a preventive measure. Every possible effort was being taken to mitigate the impact of smog, the CM concluded.

The consul general assured furthering the cooperation between the United States and the Punjab government, across various domains. Provincial Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, IG police, Chairman P&D, ACS (Home) and others were also present.