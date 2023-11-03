Mrunal Thakur reacts to her wedding rumours

Mrunal Thakur’s wedding rumours have become the talk of the town since Telugu producer Allu Aravind spoke about it at an award function. It was reported that the actress will get married soon. However, Mrunal refuted the rumors with a video on social media.

On Friday, November 3, Mrunal Thakur shared a video on Instagram and dismissed her wedding rumours. While talking about the same, she said, “Hi, I am so sorry to break your hearts guys. To all the stylists, designers, friends and family, who have been calling me constantly for the past one hour when they got to know that I am getting married to some Telugu boy. I also want to know who this boy is in the first place.” The actress continued, “And secondly, sorry. I am so sorry. Ye galat affaah hai kyunki muje sirf blessing mili thi. (This is a rumour because I just got a blessing that). “It is so funny that I can’t even express how funny this rumour is. But having said that, I will get married soon. Ladka aap hi dhoond do, bas bata dena mujhe. Location, venue, sab bhej dena. Thik hai (Search for a boy for me and send me the location, venue as well)”, she added.

For the unversed, Allu Aravind, who had presented the Best Female Actor award to Mrunal Thakur for ‘Sita Ramam’, had blessed her then and said, “I want her to settle down in Hyderabad.” During the promotion of ‘Made in Heaven’, the Mrunal shared her marriage plans with IndiaToday.in. She said, “I believe in marriage. I have seen so many successful marriages around me. Just because they are made for each other. Sometimes, we need to realise that we need to marry the person who is made for us.”

“Now you may find this person when you are 18, 20, in your 30s, 40s, 50s or 60s. There is no age to find the right person. But when you do find the right person, you don’t wait, you marry that person”, she added. Mrunal Thakur’s latest film ‘Aankh Micholi’ released in theatres on November 3. The film, directed by Umesh Shukla, also features Abhimanyu Dasani and Paresh Rawal. She will next be seen in the Telugu film ‘Hi Nanna’, co-starring with Nani. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on December 7.