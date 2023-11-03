India become first team to secure semi-final spot

India: India became the first team to book place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-finals after they brought up their seventh win of the tournament in stunning fashion.

The tournament hosts have been in superb form during the Cricket World Cup, and their 302-run win over Sri Lanka on Thursday earned Rohit Sharma’s side a guaranteed spot in the knockout stages.

India have two further group-stage fixtures to come, against South Africa in Kolkata and Netherlands in Bengaluru, but cannot be mathematically denied a top-four spot having won all seven of their matches so far.

The remainder of the semi-final lineup is yet to be determined, with Pakistan and Afghanistan still in the mix, just two points behind Australia and New Zealand in the standings.

But India can now begin to look ahead to the crunch knockout fixtures in a fortnight’s time.

A win over South Africa next up would leave India certain of finishing top of the table, which would see them play in the first semi-final on 15 November at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai – the same ground as India’s latest demolition of Sri Lanka.

Should India fail to finish first in the table they will feature in the second semi-final between the second and third-placed teams, which is to be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 16 November. Coming into the attack next, Shami bagged a five-wicket haul to ensure that India’s juggernaut rolled on. Shami finished with 5-18 while Siraj took 3-16 as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 55, their lowest total in a 50-over World Cup.

India’s Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill earlier hit commanding fifties and combined in a second-wicket stand of 189 to help the hosts post 357 for eight.

After Kohli and Gill fell to left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka in quick succession, India’s number four Shreyas Iyer provided the late flourish to the innings with a 56-ball 82.

Iyer hit three fours and six sixes in his knock before Madushanka, who finished with 5-80, dismissed the local batter to pick up his first five-wicket haul in the format.

Madushanka gave Sri Lanka a dream start by dismissing in-form India captain Rohit Sharma with the second ball of the innings after the island nation won the toss and decided to bowl on a hot and humid day at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli then made 88 off 94 balls while Gill scored a run-a-ball 92 to put the Sri Lanka bowlers to the sword. Gill survived a dropped catch on eight while Kohli also got an early reprieve on 10 during his knock.