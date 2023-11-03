Shahid Afridi calls on PM Kakar

Former legendary all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi on Thursday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar. PM Kakar urged Shahid Afridi to play his role in a bid to uplift cricket in the country. The premier had also contacted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf. Ashraf had been asked to hold consultations with the senior players to uplift cricket in the country. Pakistan cricket team former captain Shahid Afridi has voiced concerns about the ability of incumbent skipper Babar Azam as a match-winning batter like some other key players. Pakistan’s star batter and captain Babar Azam has faced criticism amid his lacklustre performance in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. He is currently the number one ODI batter. He has scored 216 runs in seven matches of in the event at an average of 30.8 and a strike rate of 77. Recently, Shahid Afridi also raised concerns about Babar Azam’s role as a match-winning batter.