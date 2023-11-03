Rashid Latif sends legal notice to PJ Mir over Miandad remarks

KARACHI: Former wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has served a legal notice on journalist PJ Mir for accusing him of slapping cricket legend Javed Miandad in 1993.

Mr Latif in a social media post clarified that he never slapped or even raised his voice in front of legendary cricketer.

“Javed bhai is not only a legend of Cricket (an ICC Hall of Famer), he is a national hero and pride of Pakistan. I was honored to debut for Pakistan under his captaincy. He is an institution of Cricket and I have learnt a lot from him. I respect him like a father,” he wrote on X.

The former captain said he had sent a legal notice to the journalists, asking him to tender unconditional apology and appropriate retraction within 14 days pertaining to frivolous comments passed about him and Javed Miandad.