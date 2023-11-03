Eoin Morgan dismisses coaching speculation

England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan had quashed rumours suggesting that he could take over as the white-ball coach to replace Matthew Mott, who is currently under scrutiny due to England’s disappointing performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Defending champions England have faced a tough run in the tournament, suffering five losses in six matches. A heavy defeat to India, along with losses to New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, has left fans disheartened.

England’s once-feared batting lineup has struggled to perform in Indian conditions, and bowlers have faced challenges in taking wickets.

Morgan’s comments following the loss to India hinted at unrest within the team, but he has since clarified that he has no intention of taking over the coaching role in the future. He expressed contentment with his current commitments and his focus on family life.

Morgan believes that replacing the coaching staff at this juncture would be a “bad idea” and supports giving Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler time to address the team’s issues. He emphasised that England, as a double world champion, is not a weak team by any means.Morgan denies coaching ambitions. Despite the ongoing challenges, Morgan believes Mott should be allowed to rectify the situation, especially with an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA in 2024. However, the England team’s qualification for the Champions Trophy may impact Mott’s future as England’s head coach.

England still has matches left in the World Cup against Australia, the Netherlands, and Pakistan, and they will be looking to improve their performance in the upcoming games, starting with the match against Australia.