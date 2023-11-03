Amir to ‘dance better’ than Pathan if Pakistan beat India in WC semis

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has announced that he would dance better than ex-Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan if Pakistan beat India in the semi-final of the ongoing World Cup 2023.

The Green Shirts’ former fast bowler made the remarks during Geo News programme “Harna Mana Hai”.

Pathan celebrated alongside Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan after their historic victory against Pakistan at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by eight wickets, marking their first in ODIs over the Men in Green.

After the match, Pathan, who was working as a broadcaster, joined Rashid on the field to do bhangra and subsequently shared a message for him on the social media platform. Meanwhile, Pathan was trolled for his pity act since he is working as a broadcaster.

This week, Pakistan secured a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata after four consecutive losses. This win was important in Pakistan’s bid to keep their dream of reaching the semi-final of the World Cup alive – but there are still many hurdles.

As it is essential for Pakistan to win their remaining matches, in an ideal scenario, the Green Shirts require New Zealand to lose their remaining matches as they have eight points from six games.

If the Black Caps lose their next three matches, they’d end the group stage with eight points, and Pakistan can qualify for the knockout stage with 10 points should they beat their next three opponents. In an ideal scenario, the following results will help Pakistan if they want to qualify for the semi-final. During the Geo News’ show, a person asked former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq if Pakistan reached the semi-finals, would they be able to defeat India or would they be all out for 192?

Razzaq urged the people to pray for Pakistan as no team wanted Green Shirts to reach the semi-final. Referring to Indian cricketers’ dance on Pakistan’s defeat at the hands of Afghanistan, Razzaq said that it was beyond understanding.

At this, Amir vowed to dance if Pakistan defeated India in the semi-final of the mega event, as Pathan did in Pakistan’s defeat.