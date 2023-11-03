More Horrors

From Beirut to London, from Tunis to Rome, determined protestors chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” calling on their respective governments for an end to the horrors unfolding in Palestine. With the heart-wrenching conflict entering its 27th day, the death toll appears to have crossed 9000 in the besieged Gaza strip while concerns mount over strikes on the nearby Jabalia refugee camps for the second day in a row. Flares continue to fall all over the Gaza skyline and phone and internet blackout continues. In a bid to wipe out Hamas targets to teach them an “unforgettable” lesson after the history-altering October 7 attack, Tel Aviv appears satisfied with its horrific genocide. Although some ripples can be felt in the West with statements emanating from the offices of US President Joe Biden and the head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis, there is a general sense of impunity for all war crimes being committed by Israel, which can seemingly do no wrong. Turning a blind eye to international humanitarian law and replete warnings from the UN, the massacre continues under the garb of “self-defence.”

It is extremely nauseating to see the victims being forced to prove their helplessness before the peddlers of the prevailing narrative. International media outlets, driven by their commercial interests, refuse to grant those being crushed to death by Israeli tanks and missiles the due sympathy unless they renounce Hamas’ operations. Brushing aside the international community’s demand for a ceasefire, Israel believes it has the leeway to expand its ground operation. As flames have spread to the occupied West Bank amid crackdowns in residential areas, detentions and almost 130 casualties, there seems to be no end to the misery.

Governments from the Muslim World keep pleading for the de-escalation of tension and have even resorted to calls for an end to oil and food exports to Israel but no protest is proving to be effective so far. That the complex Palestinian problem cannot be solved overnight and demands lasting, effective dialogue with all sides cannot be stressed enough. The security of the Gazans, their peace and well-being should be prioritised by all who ask for an end to the war. They should not be forced to pay the price of our apathy. *