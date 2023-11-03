Inheritance laws for women must be implemented: speakers

Under the National Research Program for Universities (NRPU) of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, a seminar titled: “Women Land Rights in Punjab: A Historical Perspective” was organized at the Government College University Faisalabad on October 31, 2023.

Principal Investigator of the Project Dr Mazhar Abbas (Lecturer in History at GCUF) formally welcomed the Chief Guest Prof Dr. Muhammad Asim Mahmood (Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, GCUF), Keynote Speaker Dr. Tarunjit Singh Butalia (The Ohio State University), as well as other speakers: Dr Muhammad Abrar Zahoor (University of Sargodha), Prof Dr Rizwan Ullah Kokab (GCUF), Dr Fayyaz Hussain Mighiana. Dr Ghulam Murtaza (GCUF) and Dr Ghulam Mustafa (GCUF).

Addressing the event, Dr Abbas said: “The aim of this seminar is to educate the masses about women land rights and the prevailing laws regulating property rights.” On the occasion, Dr Tarunjit Singh Butalia said that social values had to be changed to implement the laws related to inheritance rights for women. “In this regard, the law enforcement agencies and the media should play their role.” The keynote speaker, the principal investigator and other speakers unanimously stated that if women were not given a share of the property, there were penalties under Section 498-A of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860 which could range from five to ten-year imprisonment or one million fine or both. “Islam gave women their rights and determined their rightful place 1400 years ago, the legislation and its implementation in this regard is an important step towards women empowerment,” the participants stressed.