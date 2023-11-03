Mian Munir praises UAE’s efforts in Israel-Palestine conflict

Pakistan People’s Party Gulf President Mian Munir Hans has said that the efforts of the United Arab Emirates to resolve the issue of Palestine are commendable. In his statements, Mian Munir Hans has appreciated the role of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ongoing War between Israel and Palestine and said that if there is no ceasefire, there is a fear of more casualties.He said that UAE has always played a positive role on such an occasion which is appreciated by the whole world. He said that the role of UAE to establish peace in the world is commendable. He also appealed to other Arab countries to play a similar role as the UAE in order to be established in the world.