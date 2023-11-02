Angelina Jolie voices support for Palestine

In a chilling escalation of violence, Israel’s recent air and ground incursion into Gaza, specifically the deadly airstrike targeting the largest refugee camp, Jabalia, has sent shockwaves through the international community.

Reports from Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital indicate a devastating toll: over 50 lives lost and nearly 150 people wounded. Amidst this crisis, renowned actor and philanthropist Angelina Jolie has once again raised her voice, condemning the unfolding atrocities against the people of Gaza.

Sharing a haunting image of the ravaged Jabalia refugee camp in the aftermath of the airstrike, Jolie echoed the sentiments of many, describing the deliberate bombing as an assault on a trapped population with no means of escape.

Gaza, she emphasized, has been transformed into an open-air prison over the past two decades, becoming a harrowing reality for its inhabitants. Particularly distressing is the fact that 40% of the casualties are innocent children, and entire families are bearing the brunt of the conflict.

Jolie’s impassioned plea to the international community highlighted the urgent need for a humanitarian ceasefire. She criticized world leaders for their inaction and expressed deep concern over the obstruction of the UN Security Council in imposing a ceasefire on both parties involved. The denial of access to vital resources such as food, medicine, and humanitarian aid, she stressed, constitutes a clear violation of international law and human rights.

The crisis in Gaza has reached alarming proportions, with nearly 9,000 Palestinians already losing their lives. Relentless military assaults and a blockade hindering the delivery of essential aid supplies have exacerbated the humanitarian situation. Despite global calls for a ceasefire, Israel and its allies have persisted in their military campaign, disregarding the pleas for peace.

The international outcry in response to Jolie’s statement reflects growing concerns over the plight of Gaza’s civilians. The disproportionate impact on innocent lives demands immediate and decisive action.

The international community is facing a moral imperative to prioritize human lives above political considerations. As the world watches, the call for a ceasefire and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza grows louder, underscoring the need for a just and lasting resolution to the conflict.