Six terrorists killed in Zhob IBO

At least six terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Sambaza of Balochistan’s Zhob district, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Wednesday.

The IBO was carried out last night by the security forces on reported presence of terrorists. “During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, resultantly six terrorists were sent to hell, while a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives has also been recovered,” the ISPR said. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan, in step with nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR added.