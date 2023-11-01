Smog emergency declared in Punjab

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday declared smog a “calamity” in the province while the provincial government declared an “emergency” in this regard.

The development came after the city on Tuesday continued to maintain its unfortunate position as the world’s most polluted with hazardous air quality.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Lahore recorded an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 439, according to the global air quality monitoring platform, iqair.com. The situation remained grim throughout the day, with the AQI hovering at 325.

It is important to note that

an AQI below 50 is considered safe for breathing.

Subsequently, the provincial government held a meeting to review measures being taken to combat the phenomenon while the provincial PDMA also declared it a “calamity”.

The PDMA banned the burning of crop residue and instructions were also issued for cracking down on vehicles emitting smoke. It added that action would be taken against all factories causing environmental pollution with district administrations closely monitoring all industries and brick kilns.

The notification, said deputy commissioners were delegated powers of the relief commissioner to take all necessary measures to control and mitigate smog.

A statement from the PDMA spokesperson said action would be taken against all factories causing environmental pollution and directed district administrations to keep a close watch on all kilns operating without the use of zig-zag technology.

“Strict action should be taken against those who violate government orders,” it said.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab caretaker cabinet had held an hours-long meeting on the issue.

A press release from the Punjab Directorate General Public Relations said environmental experts told participants that closing schools and shutting down transport services would not make a difference.

According to the handout, masks were made mandatory for students at all public and private schools for one month while a smog emergency was declared throughout the province.

The press release added that provincial ministers were directed to visit public and private schools from Thursday.

“Strict actions will be taken against those who do not dispose of dust, sand, and clay properly during the construction of houses,” the press release said, adding that interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also issued instructions in this regard to officials and civic bodies in Lahore.

Orders were also issued to withdraw challans issued to farmers during smog season and they were advised to opt for other ways of disposing of crop residue apart from burning it.

“Action should continue against vehicles and factories emitting smoke. Every possible step should be taken to reduce smog in public buses. All departments concerned should work actively to prevent smog,” the chief minister said.