Wind, flooding expected as fresh storm closes in on UK

Parts of Britain braced for the arrival of Storm Ciaran, with the meteorological office on Wednesday forecasting strong winds and heavy rains, and the risk of flooding in parts of the country. Storm Ciaran’s expected arrival early on Thursday comes less than two weeks after Storm Babet claimed five lives in the UK in heavy flooding and high winds. The Met Office said there would be bursts of heavy rain and gusts of 60 to 70 miles (96 to 112 kilometres) per hour along England’s south coast. “Some parts of south Wales and southwest England may see 80 mm (more than three inches) of rain,” said Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Suri. “This rain will fall on already saturated ground, bringing the risk of flooding.” Kate Marks, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency said “significant flooding” is possible, warning people to stay away from swollen rivers and motorists not to drive through flood water. Flooding to due heavy rain has already seen some 12,000 sandbags deployed in the east of Northern Ireland, the devolved administration in Belfast said. The self-governing UK crown dependencies of the Channel Islands, off the coast of northern France, have also been warned to prepare for flooding. The Jersey Met office has issued a red warning — the highest level of alert — because of expected high winds of up to 90 mph.