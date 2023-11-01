PRCS unveils 192kv solar system at NHQ

In a groundbreaking move towards sustainable energy and the enhancement of humanitarian services, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari proudly inaugurated the 192 KV Solarization Project at the PRCS National Headquarters.

Marking a significant leap forward in the organization’s commitment to social responsibility and environmental stewardship, the solarization initiative not only demonstrates a pioneering step in green energy adoption but also underscores the PRCS’s dedication to uplifting the National Society and advancing its humanitarian mission.

Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Laghari, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society has been on the forefront of transformative initiatives, contributing to the overall improvement of humanitarian service delivery. During his tenure, Chairman Laghari has spearheaded a series of strategic measures aimed at enhancing the welfare of PRCS staff, empowering them through capacity building programs, and facilitating international training opportunities for both staff and volunteers.

The 192 KV Solarization Project stands as a testament to Chairman Laghari’s forward-thinking approach, aligning the PRCS with global efforts towards sustainability and environmental conservation. The solar panels, strategically installed at the National Headquarters, will not only reduce the carbon footprint but also result in long-term cost savings, allowing for redirected resources towards impactful humanitarian projects.

Chairman Laghari expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This solarization project is a symbol of our commitment to a greener and more sustainable future. By harnessing the power of the sun, we are not only reducing our environmental impact but also ensuring that our resources are directed towards initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”