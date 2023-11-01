22nd Shaukat Khanum Cancer Symposium starts tomorrow

The 22nd Shaukat Khanum Cancer Symposium is going to be held from the 3rd to the 5th of November 2023, for the first time in Peshawar. The event will be a hybrid meeting and this largest oncology meeting in Pakistan will have more than 100 scientific talks. There will be more than 60 international speakers from around 12 countries. Pre-symposium workshops will be held a day before the symposium and will have sessions on pathology and surgical oncology, including a live surgery session. This meeting will provide a platform to delegates from a variety of areas, including leading researchers, scientists, practitioners and trainees from across the world to exchange knowledge and expertise related to cancer diagnosis, treatment and research.

The plenary speaker this year is Professor Syed A. Hussain, Professor of Medical Oncology, from the University of Sheffield, UK, who will discuss Precision Medicine in Oncology-Changing Landscape in Cancer Management. To promote cancer research, top submissions will receive the Ahsan Rashid Memorial Medal, named in honour of a great supporter and benefactor of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust. Other awards include Bashir-Alavi Award, which will be given to the best research article published from Pakistan, and Begum Mir Memorial Award to be given to the best free paper in the nursing category.

Registration for the symposium is free and mandatory to join the sessions online or in person and details can be found on www.shaukatkhanum.org.pk/symposium2023. The symposium is accredited by the American Association of Continuing Medical Education (AACME) for 36.75 credit hours. The organising committee looks forward to welcoming you to this hybrid event in Peshawar, which is an excellent opportunity to discuss the latest advancements in the dynamic field of oncology.