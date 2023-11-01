Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi dominate ODI rankings

This is first time in ODI rankings that both batter and bowler dominate rankings at same time for Pakistan. After breaking the hoodoo in the World Cup match against Bangladesh, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi claimed the number one spot in the ODI bowling rankings on Wednesday.

Shaheen Afridi, who left no stone unturned with the bowl in this World Cup despite Pakistan’s highs and lows, surpassed Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. The 23-year-old achieved this milestone after jumping nine spots up.

Skipper Babar Azam continued to retain his number one spot in the ODI batting rankings by bagging 818 points.

This is the first time in the ODI rankings for Pakistan that both batter and bowler dominate the rankings at the same time. India opener Shubman Gill is on the second spot with a difference of two points.

In terms of the ODI all-rounder rankings, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan retained his number spot courtesy of his consistency with the both bat and bowl. Earlier, Pakistan national cricket team skipper Babar Azam praised opener Fakhar Zaman for putting up a blistering performance against Bangladesh in the 31st match of the World Cup on Tuesday.

Expressing his thoughts after breaking the losing streak, Babar underlined the importance of Zaman in top-order “We know that if Fakhar Zaman remains on the wicket for 20 to 30 overs, then the posture of the game changes.”

For setting the momentum with the bowl, Babar lavished his praise on fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. ”Shaheen Shah Afridi had put up a terrific show with the bowl.”

Speaking about the team’s next two fixtures against New Zealand and England, Babar said, “We will try to win the next two games.”