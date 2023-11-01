Women’s Ballon d’Or win testimony to Spain’s football culture: Bonmati

PARIS: Winning the women’s Ballon d’Or is a testimony to Spain’s football culture, this year’s winner Aitana Bonmati said after her triumph kept the trophy in the country for the third year in a row on Monday. Bonmati, a Champions League winner with Barcelona and World Cup winner with Spain, succeeds fellow Spaniard Alexia Putellas, who was also the 2021 winner. “Spain has something unique. In recent years we have achieved a lot with our clubs and the national team,” Bonmati told reporters. “It says a lot that we won the Ballon d’Or three times in a row. We are a country that lives football, and we work hard every day to be the best.” While she has now won the biggest titles in the sport, Bonmati still has the sparkle and motivation to reach new heights. “I don’t know if you’ve noticed that I’m nervous. I haven’t slept for a few days. Being at the great gala of world football is unique and to be valued,” the 25-year-old said. Women’s Ballon d’Or win testimony to Spain’s football culture, says Bonmati Bonmati succeeds fellow Spaniard Alexia Putellas, who was also the 2021 winner.