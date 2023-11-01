Fazl urges fair treatment with legal Afghan refugees

As the deadline for illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan draws to a close, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), issued a statement on Tuesday expressing concerns about the treatment of Afghan refugees with legal documents.

He accused authorities of pressuring these refugees to depart and reported cases of property usurpation. Fazl opined that the deportation of Afghan refugees was a bilateral issue that necessitates Islamabad’s engagement with the Afghan government. He urged the establishment of a coordinated mechanism to ensure the safe repatriation of Afghan refugees to their home country.

Additionally, the JUI-F chief voiced his apprehensions that, under the pretext of addressing illegal immigration, even legally residing Afghans are facing blackmail. He alleged that local authorities and influential figures are involved in the harassment of Afghan refugees who have been living in compliance with the law. The JUI-F chief emphasised the potential adverse consequences of such actions on Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan and stressed the importance of bilateral discussions to resolve this matter in a mutually beneficial manner, emphasising the need for cooperation between Pakistan and its neighbouring country.

Pakistan’s decision to remove all illegal Afghan immigrants is part of a broader strategy, considering both security and economic factors. The country’s interior minister disclosed that, this year, 28 suicide attacks occurred in Pakistan, with half of them perpetrated by Afghans who had entered the country illegally. This campaign against illegal Afghan immigrants also takes place in the context of the strained relationship between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban government, which has shown reluctance in neutralising the threat posed by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).